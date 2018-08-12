Crave Nasi Lemak at Plaza Singapura suspended for two weeks due to rodent infestation

SINGAPORE - The Crave Nasi Lemak outlet at Plaza Singapura has been suspended for two weeks for rodent infestation, the second such case in four months at the shopping mall.

In May, the Plaza Singapura Toast Box outlet was suspended for a rodent and cockroach infestation by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

According to a suspension notice on NEA's website, Crave's stall at #B2-43, 68 Orchard Road was suspended from Friday (Aug 10) for two weeks until Aug 23.

Ms June Ang, centre manager for Plaza Singapura, said it is working closely with Crave to improve its hygiene standards, and stepped up checks on other tenants.

"Cleanliness is of paramount importance to our mall and we have instituted tenant guidelines on proper housekeeping and pest control," she added.

The Crave outlet has accumulated 12 demerit points over the past 12 months and was fined $900, NEA said in its suspension notice.

Licensees who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licences suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled altogether.

All food handlers who work in the suspended premises will also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before they can resume work as food handlers.

NEA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices at food establishments may call NEA's 24-hour contact centre on 1800-CALL NEA (1800-2255-632) with details for follow-up investigations.

ST has reached out to Crave for comment.

Based on its website, it has 14 outlets across the island.