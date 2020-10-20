Weddings at HDB common areas, live performances to resume in November

SINGAPORE - More restrictions will be lifted on key events as Singapore continues on the road to phase three of its reopening, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Weddings

Wedding receptions will soon be allowed at Housing Board common areas managed by town councils, like void decks.

MOH said the receptions must be organised by a professional wedding organiser or company providing related services, and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI) will help to facilitate such receptions.

Regardless of their ethnicity, couples and wedding organisers will need to first submit their event details to SMCCI and obtain a letter of acknowledgement.

They can do it from Nov 9. When completed, they can proceed to submit their applications to the town council.

MOH stressed that the maximum number of people that can attend the wedding reception is 100 - including the couple but excluding vendors - and that safe distancing measures will continue to apply.

More details will be available on this website from Oct 23.

Live performances

From Nov 1, live performances can resume at designated venues, with up to two zones and each having a maximum of 50 people in the audience.

MOH said safe distancing measures such as limits on the number of production crew and performers who can be unmasked, and safe distancing on stage, backstage, between the performers and audience, and among the audience must continue to be observed.

More details will be released by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Arts Council.

Work-related events

From Oct 22, in-person work-related events will be allowed to take place at third-party venues.

Since Sept 28, such events, which include conferences and annual general meetings of organisations, have been allowed at workplaces and in businesses' own premises.

MOH said the events at third-party venues will have a cap of 50 people per event, and be subject to the policies of premise owners.

Acknowledging that Singapore has come a long way since the circuit breaker was introduced, the ministry said: "The journey ahead may be long, but with the cooperation of everyone, including businesses, scientists, front-line workers, and the general public, we are confident of transiting smoothly to phase three and beyond, emerging stronger from this experience.