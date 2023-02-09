Covid-19 vaccines will remain free, but treatment and testing no longer 100% subsidised

SINGAPORE – Covid-19 vaccinations under the National Vaccination Programme will continue to be free, but treatment and testing for the virus will no longer be entirely subsidised, as is the case now for most patients.

All Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and some short-term pass holders will continue to be offered Covid-19 vaccination at no cost, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday, noting in a statement: “Vaccination remains our first line of defence against Covid-19.”

MOH said: “Our high vaccination rates have been pivotal to enable us to weather successive waves of Covid-19 infections, build up our societal resilience, protect our healthcare system, and arrive at the endemic Covid-19 norm today.”

While vaccinations are free, those who require treatment for Covid-19 and its complications from April will no longer receive a 100 per cent subsidy at hospitals or Covid-19 Treatment Facilities. This is regardless of their vaccination status, the statement added.

It said: “Instead, our regular healthcare safety nets, namely, Government subsidies, MediShield Life and MediSave will apply.

“We wish to assure lower income Singaporeans that financial assistance will be available to ensure that healthcare cost remains affordable.”

Explaining the rationale, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a press conference on Thursday: “Testing and treatment throughout have been provided generally free of charge or at a very low fee for practically all residents, given that Covid-19 was an unfamiliar disease.

“It was important that we removed the uncertainties and concerns on the cost of testing and treatments. We have maintained that policy for more than three years.”

He added that as Singapore moves towards living with the disease, the Government will also need to move to a new set of financing arrangements and cannot continue with 100 per cent subsidies.

MOH’s statement also said people with Covid-19 will no longer need to be housed in Community Isolation Facilities, just as they are not required for other endemic diseases like influenza or chicken pox.

It said: “Nevertheless, we will maintain some facilities for Covid-19 patients who want to self-isolate for valid reasons.”

All occupants will be charged for their stay, the statement added, and as such facilities are not classed as medical facilities, citizens and PRs will not be able to tap Government subsidies, MediShield Life or MediSave to pay their bills, it said.

All patients will be required to pay for any Covid-19 testing, subject to prevailing subsidies, the statement added.

However, Covid-19 vaccinations and Covid-19 oral antivirals will remain fully subsidised for clinically eligible public hospital patients and nursing home residents until further notice.

It said: “This is because these are important preventive steps and treatments to avoid severe disease and hospitalisations, and will remain an important part of living with Covid-19.

“Additionally, patients with a higher risk of severe Covid-19, such as the immunocompromised and individuals with some comorbidities, may be referred by their doctors for free telemedicine support.”

Mr Ong added that MOH is exploring making all nationally recommended vaccines free under the Healthier SG initiative.

While Covid-19 vaccines are not currently nationally recommended shots, if they are added to the programme they could become permanently free, he said.