Tighter Covid-19 measures for travellers from Vietnam

SINGAPORE - Tighter measures have been announced for travellers from Vietnam amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

All travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history in the past 21 days to Vietnam, will be required to serve a 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

Before this, they also had to serve 21 days but the last seven days could be done at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (May 13) that the tighter measures will apply to travellers who have not completed their 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities, by Saturday (May 15), 2359 hours.

These travellers will be contacted regarding the additional costs to be paid.

Travellers who are currently serving their SHN at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation will be required to complete the 21 days at their current location to minimise movement and risk of transmission.

MOH added that they will have to do Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival, on day 14 of their SHN and before the end of their SHN period.