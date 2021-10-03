Covid-19 testing regimes in Singapore explained

Regular self-testing has been introduced across various sectors as Singapore moves towards living with the coronavirus in the stabilisation phase. Here is what you need to know.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) rostered routine testing (RRT)

What it is

- Regular PCR test, once every seven days or 14 days.

- Under the vaccinate or regular test (VoRT) regime, unvaccinated workers on the seven-day PCR rostered routine testing will have to take one additional antigen rapid test (ART) per week.

- Those on 14-day PCR rostered routine testing will have to take three additional ARTs every two weeks.

Examples of sectors

- Covid-19 front-line workers, border front-line workers, construction, marine and process workers, workers living in dormitories.

Where can you take a test?

- PCR tests are taken at regional swab centres.

- ARTs are self-administered, but must be supervised by another trained staff member, or at quick test centres (QTCs) for freelancers

or small businesses.

Fast & easy testing RRT

What it is

- Regular ART, once every seven days.

-Under the VoRT regime, unvaccinated workers will have to take one additional ART per week.

Examples of sectors

- Staff working in higher-risk mask-off settings, or have prolonged close contact with customers, or have frequent interactions with

the community. These include workers in food and beverage establishments, retail malls, personal care services, supermarkets and last-mile deliveries.

- Staff working in healthcare, eldercare and settings with children aged 12 years and below

Where can you take a test?

- ARTs are self-administered, but must be supervised by another trained staff member, or at QTCs for freelancers or small businesses

Voluntary time-limited eight-week RRT

What it is

- Any company that has employees who work on-site and are not already subject to other mandatory testing regimes.

Examples of sectors

- Any company can apply

Where can you take a test?

- Workers can take the ARTs at their own convenience.

Note: Information accurate as at Oct 3.

Source: Ministry Of Health