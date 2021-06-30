Covid-19 swab tests begin for VivoCity, HarbourFront Centre mall staff

SINGAPORE - A steady stream of retail staff trickled into the VivoCity carpark on Wednesday morning (June 30) for their Covid-19 swab tests.

Mandatory testing is under way for all staff who worked at VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre's retail mall between June 13 and June 28.

In a notice seen by The Straits Times, VivoCity's management also said that cleaners, security officers, contractors and safe distancing ambassadors who worked at the mall during that timeframe will also be tested.

Mapletree, which owns VivoCity and HarbourFront Centre, said that the operations of both malls will not be affected.

Its spokesman said: "This exercise is a precautionary move by the health authorities to help safeguard the health and well-being of all staff, tenants and shoppers."

Shoppers do not have to be tested unless they have been specifically notified by the Ministry of Health.

When ST visited VivoCity at 10am on Wednesday, there were no queues at the level two carpark where testing was taking place.

Staff who were swabbed said they had received an SMS informing them of their allocated time slot. The tests were administered quickly, with the whole process taking no more than 15 minutes a person.

Mr Edmundo Bajamundi, 37, said his manager informed him over the phone on Wednesday about the swabbing exercise, although he has yet to receive an SMS.

Mr Bajamundi, who is the store manager of the Snackz It outlet at VivoCity, said he was not worried even if Covid-19 cases were to be detected through the testing operation.

"All the shops have their own TraceTogether QR code. Even if customers don't scan them, the app's Bluetooth signals will exchange with each other so we know if we've been in close contact," he said.

When asked whether he was worried that the mall might close for disinfection, he said: "If there is a Covid-19 case, they may not have roamed around through the whole mall. They may have only visited once."

VivoCity was among locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, with one visit recorded on June 18, between 6pm and 7.50pm.

Hysses store manager Rowena Laurio, 45, said she immediately registered herself, her employees and their in-house delivery man for the swab test when she heard about the testing operation on Tuesday.

She said: "Customers feel safe if all of us are tested. It's also good they are doing testing as a precautionary measure instead of waiting for more Covid-19 cases to be detected."

Ms Laurio said she heard about VivoCity's Covid-19 testing operation from cleaners of the mall who gave her the sign-up link.

"Maybe the authorities don't want to alarm the public. Shoppers tend to avoid visiting the malls even after they have been disinfected," she said.

A shopper, who wanted to be known only as Ms Song, said targeted testing operations are a better alternative to semi-lockdowns or mass testing where only a small number of cases are detected.

She said: "This approach will help to minimise transmission and is less disruptive to people's lives."

The 52-year-old, who is semi-retired, said she will continue to take safety precautions, such as visiting the mall to buy groceries during off-peak hours.

The swabbing operation is expected to be completed by Friday.

Staff can continue to work after they have been swabbed, with the swab test results expected to be out within one to three working days.

Additional reporting by Shabana Begum