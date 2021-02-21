Covid-19 related health records accessible now through HealthHub mobile app

SINGAPORE - A new feature on the HealthHub mobile app allows Singapore residents to check their Covid-19 test results as well as their vaccination records.

Users of the app can check their vaccination records in real time, such as the type of vaccine they took, which batch it belonged to, the place, date and time they were vaccinated as well as their next appointment for the second dose.

Currently the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use in Singapore.

The Covid-19 test result is usually delivered via SMS or a phone call. It can also be collected in person. Now, the results will be uploaded and can be accessed on the app.

The deputy chairman of Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), the technology vendor which developed the app, said: "Apart from providing operators with an electronic medical record software that supports safe and efficient vaccinations, we also hope to provide those who have been vaccinated with convenient access to their Covid-19 related records in one place, as paper records can be easily lost."

Launched in 2016, HealthHub is a one-stop portal that allows users to access their public health records and medical appointments online.

Users can click on the "Covid-19 records" tab after accessing Health Hub and log in with their SingPass to view their records.

The feature is only available on the app, and not on HealthHub's web portal.

Mr Jerry Tan, 29, a frontliner working in the security industry who received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday (Feb 21), said the app was convenient.

"I find it very convenient to be able to access my Covid-19 records from an official source on the HealthHub app, in case I lose my hardcopy vaccination certificate. I think it will be important for me in case I need to travel or if my employer requires it in future."

About 69,000 unique users accessed their Covid-19 records through the new feature in the first two weeks since it was launched on Jan 16 last month, said IHiS.

Seniors across Singapore will start being vaccinated from tomorrow (Feb 22), after a month-long pilot in which those aged 70 and above in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar received their shots from Jan 27.

Vaccinations for seniors aged 60 to 69 is slated to start around the end of next month, followed by the rest of the population from April.

About 250,000 Singapore residents have been vaccinated and 110,000 of them have received their second dose.

A total of 11 vaccination centres are now up and running, with more set to open progressively. About 40 centres should be operating by the end of April.