Covid-19 patients visited West Mall, Liat Towers, Changi T3

Queensway Shopping Centre, Waterway Point, West Mall and the Shake Shack outlet at Liat Towers were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

There were four visits recorded at the Anytime Fitness gym at Queensway Shopping Centre between Sept 3 and 8, said MOH.

The 4Fingers Crispy Chicken outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was also added to the list.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get those who were also at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

MOH also confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.

There were five imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

Of these, four returned from India and one from the United States.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 48 Imported: 5 (1 PR, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 43 Active cases: 625 In hospitals: 53 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 572 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,787 Discharged yesterday: 38 TOTAL CASES: 57,454

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 43 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Among these, 29 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories - in Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 at 58 Penjuru Place and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 at 36 Penjuru Place.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 38 cases discharged yesterday, 56,787 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 53 patients remain in hospital, while 572 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

