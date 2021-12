SINGAPORE - These days, when Madam Chew, 62, goes out with her 64-year-old husband, it is only for a walk near their Housing Board block. And it is always a hurried affair because he would refuse to keep his mask on for long.

"I spend a lot of time persuading him to wear the mask before we go out," she said. "We will walk one round for 10 to 15 minutes a day."