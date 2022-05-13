S'pore's Covid-19 infection growth rate inches down to 1.49

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.48 on Friday (May 13), marginally lower than the 1.49 reported on Thursday. It fell for the second consecutive day after reaching 1.76 on Wednesday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Friday.

The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore increased to 4,291 on Friday, up from 3,645 the day before.