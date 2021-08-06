Covid-19 clusters will be named after a location only if it helps authorities in fighting the spread: Kenneth Mak

SINGAPORE - Clusters will continue to be named based on their index case, unless naming them after a specific location can help enhance the authorities' ability to gain control over the spread, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak on Friday (Aug 6).

He was responding to a question raised at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, on the circumstances in which the Ministry of Health (MOH) will name the cluster after a specific location.

For instance, the North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre, which has three cases as at Thursday evening, had initially been named after its index case.

Associate Professor Mak said: "We've always been naming clusters after the index case or case number (which) actually has been our practice right from the (outset).

"We had provided some additional information in the past for some of the clusters... where it made sense because most of the transmissions are taking place within certain locations."

However, as Singapore has evolved in its management of Covid-19 cases, it was found that the link, and subsequently transmission between cases, is sometimes more related to activities, rather than necessarily to the locations, said Prof Mak.

He cited the Jurong Fishery Port as an example, where transmission subsequently entered the markets after a number of fishmongers who frequented the port had gone on to sell their fish at their respective markets.

The cluster currently has more than 1,000 cases linked to it.

Therefore, it was not necessarily helpful to name the clusters on the basis of fixed locations sometimes, because the activities that took place might have been a more important mode of transmission, said Prof Mak.

However, if naming the locations of clusters makes sense from a public health perspective, such that it enhances MOH's ability to gain control of a cluster, then the authorities will consider doing so, he added.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that when clusters are small and sporadic, and people have transient contact with confirmed cases, the chances of them catching the virus are quite small.

What is more worrying is if an individual goes to a mall or a hawker centre where there are clusters and the virus is still transmitting, as the possibility of an infection rises, he added.

So what MOH is doing now is to close down the mall or market temporarily, use TraceTogether to identify those who have come into contact with the infected people and tell them to go for a test and isolate themselves until their test results are out, he added.

