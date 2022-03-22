Covid-19 cases led to long wait for cancer check-up for woman

Madam Tan (not her real name) went to a polyclinic in January last year when she found blood in her stools. The 73-year-old had been constipated for some weeks, and laxatives had not helped.

The doctor feared that she might have colon cancer and wanted her to undergo a colonoscopy - where an endoscope is inserted into the rectum and large intestine to check for polyps and other signs of cancer.

She was referred to a specialist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), but the appointment for the scope was five months away, in June.

Fearing cancer, she did not want to wait, and turned to Dr Desmond Wai, a specialist in liver and gastrointestinal diseases who has a clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre. He saw her on Feb 3 last year and did the scope within the week.

Her worst fears were realised. Not only did she have colon cancer, it was quite advanced and had spread to her liver.

Dr Wai suggested that she return to the polyclinic with the results so that she could be referred to a public hospital for subsidised treatment. He assured her that other patients diagnosed with cancer whom he had sent back to the public sector were given priority and seen within a fortnight.

But Madam Tan, who is single and has only the basic MediShield Life coverage, feared that any delay might cause her cancer to spread further. At the time, she already had a tumour in the liver, and it was big, at 5cm.

When asked if a five-month delay in diagnosis would have mattered, Dr Wai said this could have resulted in more tumours, making the illness more difficult to treat. But he felt an additional two weeks before getting it treated would not make much material difference.

Madam Tan's younger siblings, whom she had looked after when they were young, all agreed that she should get treated immediately in the private sector, and they and their children chipped in to help defray the cost.

Dr Wai suggested that she opt for the cheaper six-bed ward at Mount Alvernia Hospital, which she did. The total bill came up to $50,000 to $60,000. MediShield Life, meant for subsidised care, covered only a fraction of the bill.

After a few rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumours in her liver and colon, she underwent surgery in June last year, and is now doing well. No further spread of the cancer has been detected.

Over the past two years, public hospitals had to defer non-urgent elective surgery to cope with the rise in Covid-19 cases. At the last multi-ministry task force media conference, director of medical services Kenneth Mak said public hospitals remain stretched as they deal with a backlog of non-Covid-19 patients.

It "reflects a debt that we had incurred over the last few months", he said, adding that hospitals are now focusing again on providing care for these patients.

Salma Khalik