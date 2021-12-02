Covid-19 booster programme extended to higher risk groups in Mindef and SAF

SINGAPORE - Essential Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who have been assessed to have a higher risk of Covid-19 infection, similar to healthcare and frontline workers, will be offered booster shots. This includes personnel under the age of 30 from operational units, active units undergoing operational training, and the SAF training schools such as Officer Cadet School and Specialist Cadet School.

Mindef said in a press release on Thursday (Dec 2) that the updated risk assessment is based on current trends of community cases, as well as the step up in the intensity and scale of training.

Previously, service personnel aged 30 years and above, as well as those under 30 with higher risk of infection, such as SAF healthcare and frontline workers, were offered Covid-19 booster shots, if they met the interval of six months after their second vaccine dose.

All Mindef and SAF personnel were strongly encouraged to receive their double dose vaccinations and more than 99 per cent of service personnel were fully vaccinated by September, said the ministry.

The progressive expansion of the booster programme is expected to increase vaccine booster coverage of Mindef and SAF population from 40 per cent to over 80 per cent at the end of six months, it added.

"The booster dose will provide added protection for these essential personnel to conduct operations, train safely and effectively, to maintain the SAF's operational readiness," said the ministry.

Adverse reactions will be carefully monitored and those who have received booster shots will only take on light duties for two weeks, Mindef added.