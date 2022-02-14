Courage Fund eligibility criteria tightened from Feb 14

SINGAPORE - The eligibility criteria for The Courage Fund, which has been providing support to those affected by Covid-19 since 2020, were tightened on Monday (Feb 14).

In a statement, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) said that this was in line with the shift towards a Covid-resilient nation, to ensure that support will be channelled to those with greater needs.

The fund was first set up in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak to provide relief to Sars victims and healthcare workers.

In 2020, the fund was relaunched and made available to all healthcare workers who caught the coronavirus in the line of duty, including those not directly involved in patient-fronting duties.

Among other groups, it was also available to front-line workers and community volunteers who got Covid-19 while serving, and the dependants of anyone else who died from the virus.

From Monday, however, healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated and directly involved in patient-fronting Covid-19 duties to qualify for the fund.

All other front-line workers and community volunteers who contract Covid-19 in the line of duty will not be eligible for the fund, in line with the current situation where most patients have mild or no symptoms, said MSF and NCSS.

The Education Grant of the fund, which all children of healthcare workers previously qualified for along with children of all front-line workers and community volunteers, now benefits only the children of healthcare workers directly involved in patient-fronting Covid-19 duties.

However, all front-line social service and healthcare workers who have made contributions and exceptional personal sacrifices in the fight against the virus can continue to tap The Courage Fund's ongoing Appreciation Scheme for their welfare needs.

Lower-income households that experienced a loss of income because at least one member was issued a quarantine order, stay-home notice, mandatory leave of absence or an isolation order, or was hospitalised after catching the virus, can continue to tap the fund as well.

They may do so even if they are currently receiving assistance under ComCare, the Covid-19 Recovery Grant, or the Covid-19 Recovery Grant – Temporary.

MSF and NCSS said that as at Jan 31 this year, the fund had received around $18.5 million in donations from the community.

So far, more than 6,600 people have benefited to the tune of around $7.4 million from the fund.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health, said that the fund, together with other existing support measures, will continue to support lower-income households and healthcare workers who are crucial to the recovery of Covid-19 patients.

He said: "As Singapore continues on our way towards recovery, we are adjusting our support measures to ensure that support is channelled to members of our community who need it most."