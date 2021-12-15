Country should be more resilient with each Covid-19 wave: Ong

As Singapore deals with successive waves of Covid-19, it should find itself growing more resilient, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

This means not returning to the strict restrictions implemented during the circuit breaker - or even those put in place during the phase two (heightened alert) period earlier this year.

"We have to try our best to be able to open up gradually," the minister added. "And each time we see another wave, new clusters forming, we don't have to throttle all the way back into very painful, safe social restrictions."

While such restrictions cannot be ruled out, they must be a last resort, Mr Ong said.

The minister compared Singapore's current Covid-19 situation to a bicycle rolling down a gentle slope. "The brakes are lightly applied and our ride is comfortable."

The multi-ministerial task force tackling the pandemic yesterday gave reporters an overview of how Singapore is gearing up for a potential surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

This includes ramping up bed spaces for Covid-19 patients in hospitals and community treatment facilities, as well as making testing more accessible to pick up cases early.

Vaccination-differentiated measures will also be expanded to cover a wider range of settings, including all indoor sports facilities and institutes of higher learning.

Overseas data suggests that this new variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain, although there are also signs that it causes milder illness.

Singapore cannot shut its borders because the country still aims to live with Covid-19, Mr Ong said.

It is also not realistic to keep the Omicron variant out by closing borders, given that the variant has already spread to more than 60 countries, he added.

PRESSING ON Unfortunately, the pandemic is not ending soon... We do have to brace ourselves for the Omicron wave... We have dealt with such waves before and we can do it again. So let's press forward with resolve and solidarity and get through this coming wave together. FINANCE MINISTER LAWRENCE WONG

Singapore's temporary travel ban on visitors from affected African countries instead serves to buy Singapore time, so that it can better understand the new variant, the minister said.

"We have to learn to live with Omicron, as we have with Delta."

Speaking at yesterday's press conference, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong stressed that it is important for people to keep exercising personal responsibility, given that what Singapore is experiencing now is "perhaps the calm before the next storm".

This means complying with safe management measures and getting into the habit of self-testing.

With the number of cases coming down over the last few weeks, people are hoping that things will improve before too long, Mr Wong observed. "Unfortunately, the pandemic is not ending soon... We do have to brace ourselves for the Omicron wave."

Singapore saw a rise in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant between September and last month, with infection numbers peaking on Oct 27, when 5,324 cases were reported in a single day.

But case numbers have come down since, with the country reporting 442 cases and six deaths yesterday.

"We have dealt with such waves before and we can do it again," Mr Wong said.

"So let's press forward with resolve and solidarity and get through this coming wave together."