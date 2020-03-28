Coronavirus: Two police officers test positive for Covid-19; police giving support to next-of-kin

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Police Force said on Saturday (March 28) that two of its officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both officers are from different units, and neither had been involved in Covid-19 related operations.

The first officer, who is Case 709, tested positive on Thursday and had not been on active duties since March 2 as he was undergoing training at his unit.

On Monday, he sought treatment at a clinic for fever, and was given one day's medical leave. He rested at home on Tuesday and returned for training on Wednesday morning, but left for home when he started feeling unwell again in the afternoon.

He sought treatment at a polyclinic on Thursday and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease.

The officer is currently being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The second officer, who is Case 731, sought treatment at a clinic on March 21 for fever, and was given medical leave until Tuesday. On that day, he sought further medical treatment as he had not recovered, and was given another three days of medical leave.

On Thursday, he sought further treatment at Changi General Hospital (CGH) as his fever had not subsided.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently being treated at CGH. He last reported for work on March 20.

The police said they are in contact with the officers and their families, and will give them support and assistance.

They are also working with the Health Ministry on contact-tracing efforts for the two officers.

As a precautionary measure, other officers who were in close contact with the infected officers have been instructed to stay home, monitor their health, and practise strict safe distancing measures.

Workforce segregation has also been put in place for the work unit of any officer who had interacted closely with the affected officers.