Coronavirus: Travel insurance may not cover losses from the virus outbreak in Wuhan

SINGAPORE - Travel insurance is unlikely to cover losses from the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, depending on when the policies were activated.

Coverage of certain parts of mainland China may also be affected as the outbreak situation develops, according to a General Insurance Association update on Tuesday (Feb 4).

"Most insurers consider the (virus outbreak) a known event and have issued consumer advisories on travel insurance claims," the association noted.

A known event usually means a civil commotion, natural disaster and so on that threatens a person's health or disrupts his trip. It is typically made known to one by the airline or hotel, or publicised through media reports or government travel advisories, before the sign-up for the policy.

The association urged customers with travel insurance policies or claims for disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak, such as shortened or cancelled trips and postponed flights, to check with their insurers on what their coverage entails.

"Many travel insurers have issued consumer notices on claims eligibility and consumers are encouraged to keep themselves updated," it said.

"As the situation evolves, the general insurance sector will continue to review our measures in accordance with guidelines by the authorities and provide updates on consumer advisories."

A similar caveat on travel insurance policies is already in place for Hong Kong for claims arising from protests, considered a known event since July 21 last year.