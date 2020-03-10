Coronavirus: The complete list of activities for seniors that are suspended for two weeks

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health has announced that several services and activities for seniors will be suspended for two weeks, starting on Wednesday (March 11), as it enhanced measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission among seniors.

Here is a list of the affected activities:

Agency for Integrated Care

- Group and individual activities at Senior Activity Centres and Active Ageing Hubs

- Group activities at Community Resource Engagement and Support Team (Crest) centres

- Merdeka Generation roadshows

Health Promotion Board

- Community Physical Activity Programme for Seniors

- Move It, Feel Young (MIFY)

- FIT+

- Seniors' Health Curriculum

- Balik Kampung

- Rolling Good Times

- National Steps Challenge Season 5 Silver Challenge Trails

- Cooking demonstrations

People's Association

- Senior-centric courses, activities and interest groups at community clubs or centres and residents' committee centres

SportSG

- Dance programmes (e.g. Zumba)

- Aqua sports (e.g. aqua aerobics)

- Sports Interest Groups (e.g. badminton, pickleball)

- Social Interest Groups (e.g. urban gardening, hiking)

- Active Health (e.g. lab and gym sessions)

The services for seniors that will continue:

- Nursing home and inpatient hospice, psychiatric rehabilitation home and psychiatric sheltered home

- Home medical, home nursing, home palliative, home therapy, home personal care, interim caregiver service, home-based respite care, Care Close to Home

- Meals-on-Wheels

- Medical escort and transport

- Senior Care Centres, integrated home and day care, day hospice centres, day rehabilitation centres, and psychiatric day centre

- Senior Activity Centres and Active Ageing Hubs will continue weekly check-ins on frail or home-bound seniors who live alone or without a competent caregiver via telephone, with physical visits only if the senior is uncontactable

- Befriending, counselling or case management

- Community mental health support services by Crest and Comit (Community Mental Health Intervention Team) will continue care for and support clients through phone consults or home visits as needed.