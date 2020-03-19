Coronavirus: St Andrew's Cathedral closes after case of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - St Andrew's Cathedral, the oldest Anglican site of worship in Singapore, has been closed after one of its members was infected with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday (March 18), a notice was put up informing members that the church located next to City Hall would be closed from 11.59pm on Wednesday to 11.59pm on April 3 for the affected premises to be professionally disinfected.

It said that it received the information about the case on Wednesday afternoon, and the infected member is currently warded in hospital.

The man had attended the 9am English Service held in the Cathedral New Sanctuary on Sunday.

"He had no symptoms of illness and passed the pre-Service precautionary screening comprising the health and travel declaration and temperature checks," the cathedral's Covid-19 management team said in the notice.

It also encouraged members to comply with the Ministry of Health (MOH) for contact tracing and seek verification from MOH on the authenticity of calls.

On Wednesday, 47 new cases of the virus were announced, an all-time high.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 313.

Of the 47 new cases, 33 are imported and 30 of them involve Singapore residents returning from abroad.

On the same day, the authorities announced that Singaporeans and residents returning to the country will all have to serve a 14-day isolation period, while people in the country should defer all travel overseas.