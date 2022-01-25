GPs taking on bigger role in fight against Omicron

General practitioners (GPs) are taking on more responsibilities in Singapore's Covid-19 fight against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

There are around 1,800 clinics run by private GPs.

The variant is expected to spread, and GPs will play a bigger role in deciding which Covid-19 patients require closer supervision and those who can safely recover at home, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at the start of the year.

Some clinics, such as the Healthway Medical ones, are already handling more cases.

Dr Nelson Wee, deputy head of primary care at Healthway Medical Corp, said its 70 GP clinics have seen a significant rise in the number of cases this year, compared with the November to December period last year.

"Thankfully, most of the Covid-19 patients that we encounter have mild symptoms and can be safely managed at home," he said. He attributed this largely to the high vaccination rates among the general population.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 54 per cent of the population have received a vaccine booster shot.

At Parkway Shenton, which has 31 GP clinics, each branch now sees an average of five to seven Covid-19 cases a week. "This is a slight drop from the number of cases seen in the last quarter of 2021 and is likely the effect of the (tweaked rules regarding) VTL travel," said the group's medical director Edwin Chng.

Singapore froze new ticket sales for vaccinated travel lane, or VTL, flights and buses entering Singapore from Dec 23 last year to last Thursday because of the spread of Omicron.

During this Omicron wave, the testing processes and management of patients are unchanged, said Dr Chng.

"Any persons with suspected Covid-19 infection should be isolated from other patients and seen by the doctor first so that they don't have to linger in the clinic unnecessarily for extended periods of time," he added.

Student Hannah Lee, 21, who recently saw a GP after developing a sore throat and testing positive twice on self-administered antigen rapid tests, said she was asked to sit outside the clinic before and after seeing the doctor, while waiting for her medication and the bill.