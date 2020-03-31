Coronavirus: Patients can tap Chas and Medisave for video consultations for chronic conditions

SINGAPORE - Patients will be able to tap their Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards and Medisave to pay for video consultations for a number of chronic conditions, starting April 3.

It is being introduced to promote safe distancing amid the worsening Covid-19 outbreak, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Tuesday (March 31).

Mr Gan, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force combating the spread of the coronavirus here, said: "As the virus spreads across the world, there is now strong evidence that safe distancing is a very important measure to stop and slow down the transmission."

As such, the Ministry of Health will let patients use Chas and Medisave to pay for the follow-ups of seven chronic conditions through video consultations, he said.

The chronic conditions are: diabetes, hypertension, lipid disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and anxiety 1.

"This will allow patients whose conditions are stable to use video consultations and avoid physical visits to clinic at this period of time," Mr Gan added.

Chas enables all Singapore citizens to receive subsidies for medical and/or dental care at participating general practitioner and dental clinics.

For patients with chronic conditions, it complements the Chronic Disease Management Programme, which allows for Medisave to be used for outpatient treatment for the same set of chronic conditions covered under Chas.

Mr Gan was speaking on Tuesday at a press conference live streamed to participating reporters - the first time the briefing has been held this way.

Prior briefings had been conducted in person, with speakers and reporters sitting at least 1m apart from each other.

Mr Gan said the revised format for the conference is an example of safe distancing, urging Singaporeans to adhere to safe distancing measures.

He acknowledged that the measures introduced so far - such as limiting the number of people in shopping malls and requiring people to sit apart at hawker centres - are onerous, but are necessary to keep Singapore safe.

However, he said he is concerned that many still have not listened to the advice and carried on with activities such as shopping.

"Safe distancing measures can save lives... So I urge all Singaporeans to take safe distancing seriously to protect Singapore," added Mr Gan.