Coronavirus: Full recovery for all three local cases linked to Grand Hyatt event

SINGAPORE - All three local coronavirus (Covid-19) cases linked to the Grand Hyatt hotel have recovered and been discharged as of Sunday (Feb 16).

They had attended a business conference on Jan 20 to 22 organised by British company Servomex at the hotel, from which four overseas cases also emerged.

They were the 30th, 36th and 39th cases to be detected in Singapore, which now has 81 confirmed cases. As of Tuesday (Feb 18), 29 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Of the three local Grand Hyatt-linked cases, the first to be discharged is a 38-year-old woman, on Feb 11.

The Singapore permanent resident began to feel ill on Jan 24 after attending the conference. She had no recent travel history to China. She was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Feb 4 and confirmed as Singapore's 36th case on Feb 7.

A 27-year-old Singaporean man was the next to be discharged on Feb 14. He was the first local case linked to the Grand Hyatt and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Feb 6 after first feeling ill on Jan 21.

The third local case is a 51-year-old Singaporean man who was discharged on Feb 16. He was in Malaysia from Jan 23 to Feb 2 and started feeling sick on Jan 29. When he returned to Singapore, he saw a GP on Feb 3 and was admitted to the NCID on Feb 6.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 8.

The Grand Hyatt cases are one of the earliest links detected in Singapore and received international attention owing to the multinational make-up of the conference's 109 attendees.

This number comprised 15 Singaporeans and 94 foreigners, including some from Hubei, China.

Of the four foreign cases linked to the Grand Hyatt, one is Malaysian, two are South Korean and one, British. All had left Singapore after the conference concluded and before they exhibited symptoms.

The Malaysian, a 41-year-old man from Selangor, is the first Malaysian to contract the coronavirus. He was hospitalised in Malaysia, and has also made a full recovery and was discharged on Feb 17.

The South Korean cases are two men aged 38 and 36, who are the 17th and 19th cases respectively in their country. The 38-year-old was discharged from hospital on Feb 12.

The Briton, a 53-year-old man called Mr Steve Walsh, has also fully recovered. Mr Walsh is the UK's third case and was discharged from hospital in London on Feb 12.

The Servomex employee is believed to have spread the virus to 11 people at a ski chalet in France, where he stayed four days after leaving Singapore on Jan 24.