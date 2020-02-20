Coronavirus: Five Singaporeans on quarantined cruise ship well amid rising infections and two deaths

SINGAPORE - Five Singaporeans quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship remain physically well after more than two weeks, The Straits Times understands.

This comes as two Japanese passengers in their 80s were reported to have died from the coronavirus, according to broadcaster NHK on Thursday (Feb 20).

They died in hospital, where they had been receiving treatment since being moved from the ship on Feb 11 and 12, NHK said.

Criticism of the Japanese government's handling of the issue has been mounting.

More than 600 passengers have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. This makes this ship, which has been docked off the coast of Japan since Feb 3, the largest single cluster outside of China.

The World Health Organisation has said that the cases on the Diamond Princess are "cases on an international conveyance" and should not count in Japan's total.

About 440 passengers have been allowed to leave the ship as of Wednesday (Feb 19) as quarantine operations began to wind down.

The Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama a day earlier than scheduled with about 3,700 guests and crew on board, and was put under a two-week quarantine on Feb 5. The first 10 cases aboard were confirmed the same day.

Those who tested positive during screenings by Japanese officials have been moved ashore for treatment.

An infectious diseases expert who spent a day on board the ship has called infection control measures "inadequate", and said the vessel has effectively become a "Covid-19 mill".

Japanese authorities have insisted that most infections occurred before the ship's quarantine began, with the exception of some crew and family members who lived in close quarters.

British passenger Elaine Spencer, who is still on board, told The Straits Times on Thursday that she and her husband were tested for the virus for the first time on Sunday (Feb 16) and have yet to receive their results.

Passengers had still been allowed to mingle freely for two days after being informed that a former passenger had been infected, Mrs Spencer told The Straits Times in an earlier interview.

Mrs Spencer, 54, said on Thursday that it was upsetting to learn of the death of two fellow passengers.

"We have had no new news about positive cases for about a week. Only what we hear or read online," said the health and social care trainer who had joined the cruise in Singapore on Jan 6.

Countries including the United States and Australia have already evacuated their citizens from the ship, while the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday (Feb 18) that it too would be organising a flight for British passengers.

Mrs Spencer said that she and her husband have been advised not to leave the ship until they are repatriated. They are scheduled to fly home on Friday (Feb 21) night.

"If we are (tested) positive, they will still take us, unless we are very unwell, which we are not," she said.

In response to queries, Princess Cruises said Japan's Health Ministry has been the lead authority defining as well as executing testing and quarantine protocols for all on board the Diamond Princess.

The ship's officers and crew are legally obligated to follow Japan's public health and medical protocols, procedures, requirements and instructions for the duration of the quarantine, a spokesman said.