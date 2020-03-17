Coronavirus: Business associations, firms donate over $1.24 million in cash, medical supplies to China and S'pore

SINGAPORE - The Singapore business community has donated more than$1.24 million in cash and 23,800 units of medical supplies to communities in China affected by the coronavirus outbreak and front-line medical workers in Singapore, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) said on Tuesday (March 17).

The chamber collected these donations from its council members.

One of its trade association members, the Singapore-China Business Association (SCBA), donated 10,000 surgical masks to front-line medical workers in Singapore last Thursday (March 12).

The SCCCI also handed over a cheque of $145,501 to Singapore Red Cross Society on last Friday (March 13).

This came after SCCCI said on Feb 17 that it had raised $1.1 million to help communities in China hit by the outbreak. These donations were also made to the Singapore Red Cross.

Its members had also previously contributed items to healthcare workers in Singapore, with the Singapore Metal and Machinery Association donating 3,800 sets of personal protective equipment and Tat Hong Group contributing 10,000 surgical masks, SCCCI announced on Feb 17.

SCCCI said in Tuesday's statement: "Covid-19 has developed into a global pandemic as it rapidly spreads across the world. Shortage of medical supplies has hindered efforts to contain the outbreak. Nonetheless, the Covid-19 outbreak unites people all around the world as they stand together in the battle against the disease."