Coronavirus: Business associations, firms donate over $1.24 million in cash, medical supplies to China and S'pore

10,000 surgical masks were handed to director of projects at the Ministry of Health's director of medical services office, Dr Elaine Tan (left), by SCBA president James Ow Chin Seng (centre) and SCCCI secretary-general Lu Cheng Yang on March 12, 2020
10,000 surgical masks were handed to director of projects at the Ministry of Health's director of medical services office, Dr Elaine Tan (left), by SCBA president James Ow Chin Seng (centre) and SCCCI secretary-general Lu Cheng Yang on March 12, 2020.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY
A cheque of $145,501 collected from the second phase of SCCCI’s donation appeal was presented by Mr Charles Ho Nai Chuen, vice-president of SCCCI (left) to Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and chief executive of Singapore Red Cross Society (c
A cheque of $145,501 collected from the second phase of SCCCI’s donation appeal was presented by Mr Charles Ho Nai Chuen, vice-president of SCCCI (left) to Mr Benjamin William, secretary general and chief executive of Singapore Red Cross Society (centre), accompanied by Mr Lu Cheng Yang, secretary-general of SCCCI on March 13, 2020.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY
Published
1 hour ago
jeaniau@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The Singapore business community has donated more than$1.24 million in cash and 23,800 units of medical supplies to communities in China affected by the coronavirus outbreak and front-line medical workers in Singapore, the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) said on Tuesday (March 17).

The chamber collected these donations from its council members.

One of its trade association members, the Singapore-China Business Association (SCBA), donated 10,000 surgical masks to front-line medical workers in Singapore last Thursday (March 12).

The SCCCI also handed over a cheque of $145,501 to Singapore Red Cross Society on last Friday (March 13).

This came after SCCCI said on Feb 17 that it had raised $1.1 million to help communities in China hit by the outbreak. These donations were also made to the Singapore Red Cross.

Its members had also previously contributed items to healthcare workers in Singapore, with the Singapore Metal and Machinery Association donating 3,800 sets of personal protective equipment and Tat Hong Group contributing 10,000 surgical masks, SCCCI announced on Feb 17.

SCCCI said in Tuesday's statement: "Covid-19 has developed into a global pandemic as it rapidly spreads across the world. Shortage of medical supplies has hindered efforts to contain the outbreak. Nonetheless, the Covid-19 outbreak unites people all around the world as they stand together in the battle against the disease."

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content