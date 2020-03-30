Coronavirus: 70 healthcare workers dedicate the song Home to all Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Around 70 healthcare workers across seven hospitals have put together a video of themselves singing the song Home, a dedication to all Singaporeans and fellow healthcare workers during this time of the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-and-a-half minute video, uploaded last Thursday (March 26) has received over 10,000 views on YouTube. The idea, conceptualised by Dr Valerie Tay, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon, was put together in about five days with the help of her friends.

"I saw that many healthcare workers were getting rather concerned about Covid-19, something which we have been battling for over two months. The man on the street was also getting anxious and isolated as the outbreak worsens," Dr Tay told The Straits Times on Monday (March 30).

"I felt that a collaborative effort to raise our spirits would be useful. Despite the physical distancing measures, we have to continue to reach out to one another to promote social solidarity."

Dr Tay, together with her friends, Dr Ian Mathews and Dr Amanda Cheang, reached out to more doctors in both private and public institutions. The doctors had to each video themselves singing specific lines of the song.

The contributed videos were stitched together with the help of Dr Ian's TV producer aunt Susiilaa Shanmugam and video editor Malipatel Sudhakar, both from Megastar Productions.

Lauding the effort put into video production, Dr Roy Teow, who also contributed to the video, commented on Dr Tay's Facebook post: "Thank you so much Valerie for taking precious time off work to produce this. Grateful for your various ways to uplift the spirits of our fellow healthcare workers and countrymen during these difficult times."

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself