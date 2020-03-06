Coronavirus: 5 good personal hygiene practices to keep the virus at bay

SINGAPORE - A new multi-agency task force has been formed to raise the standards of cleanliness and public hygiene in Singapore, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources said on Friday (March 6).

The SG Clean Taskforce aims to ensure the cleanliness of public spaces, encourage good personal hygiene and adjust social norms to reduce the spread of diseases.

Here are five personal hygiene habits that the task force recommended on Friday:

1. Use tissue paper whenever sneezing or coughing and dispose of it properly

After using tissue paper to sneeze, cough or blow your nose, wrap it with another piece of clean tissue paper and throw them away in a dustbin. In hawker centres, do not leave soiled tissue paper on the table for cleaners to pick up.

2. Use serving spoons when having group meals

The virus has spread in two clusters through group meals. It is best not to share food. If group meals cannot be avoided, using serving spoons can prevent germs spreading from one person to another.

3. Eat on trays

This will prevent food from spilling or dripping from plates and bowls onto the tables, and cleaners having to pick them up, potentially spreading diseases.

4. Keep public toilets clean and dry

This will reduce the spread of diseases and viruses such as Covid-19 and dengue within the community.

5. Wash hands with soap regularly and take temperature daily