Coronavirus: 13-year-old student from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School infected

SINGAPORE - A 13-year-old student from Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School (RCYPS) has contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) confirmed on Tuesday (June 30).

Rainbow Centre is a charity which runs schools for people with disabilities.

The girl, a Singaporean, is Case 43429 that was announced by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. She first experienced symptoms on June 10 and was confirmed to be infected last Saturday.

The MOE did not say what happened in the 17 days between the development of her symptoms and the confirmation of her infection.

However, a ministry spokesman said the girl had not been in school since Jan 2 due to medical reasons.

"As the student has not been in contact with students and staff in the past few months, thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school would not be necessary," he said, adding that RCYPS will continue to adhere to safe management measures to keep its students and staff safe.