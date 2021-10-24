Concessions for the medically ineligible

Individuals who are certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the national vaccination programme will be exempted from vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

This is a "special concession", the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in announcing the move yesterday.

Vaccination-differentiated measures are being implemented across different settings such as malls and workplaces to protect unvaccinated individuals and reduce the strain on the healthcare system, MOH said.

"However, we recognise that there is a small group of people who are medically ineligible for both the mRNA and Sinovac vaccines," it added.

More details on the medical criteria and timeline for the start of this concession will be issued by MOH at a later date.