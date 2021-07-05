Community hospital gets $1 million donation from grateful family of stroke patient

SINGAPORE - The family of the late Mr Lim Cheng Liang has donated $1 million to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital in his memory, in appreciation of the quality of care given during his rehabilitation from a stroke in 2012.

Mr Lim died on June 26 at the age of 75.

In a ceremony on Monday (July 5), his sons Charles Lim and John Lin presented the cheque to the community hospital's chairman Lee Kim Siang and chief executive officer Ardi Hardjoe.

Mr Lee said: "We are very happy and grateful for this kind donation. The support to this hospital is the support to people who are in need."

After suffering from a stroke that left half of his body paralysed, the late Mr Lim started attending weekly physiotherapy sessions at the hospital in 2013. These sessions continued for about a year.

Mr Lin, 37, said: "Normally, my dad would not go out. But this was the only place that he did not mind going to."

His father would look forward to talking to the nurses, who were very patient and encouraging and would even joke around with him, he said.

Mr Lin added that the hospital was one of the few places where his father, who used to work in maintenance services, felt like he was treated as a normal person.

"He became more cheerful and positive," said Mr Lin, who is self-employed.

Mr Charles Lim, 48, an artist, said his father also regained some of his strength and could better walk and pick up objects.

The sons were grateful for the quality of care shown to their father.

"We know how difficult it is to take care of stroke patients. If it wasn't for this hospital, I don't think we would have gotten through it so easily," said Mr Lin.

While he was receiving treatment at the hospital, Mr Lim Cheng Liang made regular donations to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital every year with his wife Judy, 70. This continued even after the physiotherapy sessions stopped.



The late Mr Lim Cheng Liang attended weekly physiotherapy sessions at the Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital in 2013, lasting for about a year. PHOTO: ST FILE



They also have a daughter, Ms Amber Lim, 42, who was not present at the ceremony.

Mr Ardi said: "Even after suffering from an illness, Mr Lim was able to recover to a functioning level, which added some good years to his life."

He said he is grateful that the family appreciated the efforts of the hospital.

"We have a lot of plans on how to stretch the money and use it to contribute to meaningful projects," he added.

These plans could include expanding in the areas of renal care and stroke care, supporting the hospital's food delivery service to home-bound clients, and making treatment more affordable for the less fortunate.

Mr Ardi said that Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital hopes to be the rehabilitation hospital of choice for stroke care.

Mr Lin said: "As long as this donation can help people who can't afford it, it's good enough for us."