Community bus to offer breast cancer screening

Women who have never gone for a mammogram can get a screening done for free in a community screening bus that will visit the Bishan-Toa Payoh-Sin Ming precinct once a month.

This is part of the Breast Cancer Foundation's (BCF) push to get more women screened for breast cancer - the deadliest cancer for women worldwide and the most prevalent cancer among women here. An average of six women are diagnosed with the disease in Singapore daily.

BCF also launched its First Screen Fund to enable low-income women aged 50 and above to go for their first mammogram for free at any polyclinic.

These initiatives were announced by BCF yesterday at its new Breast Cancer Centre, which is located at Sin Ming Court and was officially opened by President Halimah Yacob.

The centre, which is the first such facility in Singapore, provides breast cancer patients and survivors with counselling, as well as a space to socialise and learn new skills like sewing.

BCF, a non-profit foundation which turns 25 this year, also aims to encourage more women to do regular screenings for early detection of breast cancer, which significantly improves survival rates.

According to the National Population Health Survey, only about four in 10 women aged 50 to 69 go for a mammogram regularly. Women aged 50 and above are recommended to do a screening every 24 months, while those aged 40 to 49 should do one annually.

"Through early detection and treatment, the survival rate of breast cancer patients can be increased, thereby eradicating breast cancer as a life-threatening disease," said Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, who attended the screening centre's opening ceremony.

BCF's community screening bus, the Community Mammobus, will bring affordable screenings to the Bishan-Toa Payoh-Sin Ming precinct once a month this year.

Singaporean women will get a full waiver of the $107 fee if it is their first mammogram, or pay a heavily subsidised rate of just $10 for a screening. Permanent residents will pay $25 for the first mammogram and $35 subsequently.

Women can register their interest on a first-come-first-serve basis at https://www.bcf.org.sg/our-services/community-mammobus -programme

BCF president Staphnie Tang said: "We hope that with the initiatives launched alongside the Breast Cancer Centre, we will be able to fight breast cancer together as one."