Collect new reusable masks from Temasek Foundation from Monday

Temasek Foundation will offer every resident in Singapore a reusable mask in its sixth distribution exercise to protect residents against Covid-19.

It said yesterday that the MaskPure AIR+ mask can be collected from 10am next Monday to 11.59pm on Jan 23 at #StayMasked vending machines. Almost 1,000 machines can be found at community centres and clubs, residents' committee centres, select bus interchanges, select migrant worker recreation centres, Plaza Singapura and the Temasek Shophouse near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Residents must take their government-issued IDs for barcode scanning, or manually key in their identification numbers at any of the machines.

The foundation said the antimicrobial mask has an N95 filtration middle layer with a particle filtration efficiency of more than 95 per cent, which can be maintained for up to 30 weeks when rinsed weekly. The masks, designed by ST Engineering, are more breathable than standard N95 filters and remain breathable even after repeated rinsing.

Each resident can order up to five additional masks per mask type online from 10am next Monday to 11.59pm on Jan 22 at $13 each, subject to availability. The two sizes - medium and large - are for all adults and some older teenagers.

The foundation, noting that sizing is different from previous free masks, urged residents to check at stayprepared.sg/staymasked before collection or ordering more.

"Residents are reminded that they must have authorisation to collect masks on behalf of another individual," said the foundation, adding that it is a crime to misuse another individual's ID number to falsely represent such authorisation.