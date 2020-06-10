Close to 200 clinics able to test for Covid-19

Close to 200 clinics are now equipped to perform Covid-19 tests, as part of efforts to ramp up testing as the economy gradually reopens.

Four regional screening centres - with a fifth to open soon - have also started operating, to take Singapore from 13,000 tests a day now to 40,000 in the coming months.

Mobile and drive-through facilities are also being set up.

Among those being tested are students above the age of 12 with acute respiratory infections (ARI), as well as school staff.

In an update on its website yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that this was part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in schools and the community.

MOE said that school staff and students aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI will be referred to a designated clinic or polyclinic participating in the Swab and Send Home (Sash) initiative or one of the regional testing centres.

For younger students, doctors will assess whether a test is required as they may have different clinical considerations from their older schoolmates.

As of yesterday, there were 196 Sash clinics listed on flugowhere.gov.sg, the government portal for Public Health Preparedness Clinics.

Staff and students must have their staff or student pass when they go to get tested.

Non-MOE staff who work in schools or with students will need to have a letter of identification from the school and a form of identification with their NRIC or FIN number.

Those aged 13 to 16 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian for consent-taking purposes, and so that they can be briefed on precautions to take while waiting for the test results.

Those referred for testing will not have to pay for it.

The ministry also explained why a different approach was being taken from pre-schools, where all staff were tested.

It said that factors such as the level of close interaction between staff and students, as well as a group's vulnerability and risk of spread, are taken into account.

"As pre-school staff have much closer physical interactions with their students, as compared to staff of other schools, all pre-school staff were tested in a one-time sweep before the pre-schools resumed full services," said MOE.

On Sunday, MOE said that four students and one non-teaching staff from five different schools had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mrs Gloria Chan, 40, who works in human resources, and whose eight-year-old daughter came home with a fever and runny nose after her first day of school on Monday, said: "I would have preferred for her to be swabbed, but because she's too young, she was placed on five days' MC."

She added that the testing regime was a good initiative to help keep schoolchildren safe.

Student Brayden Wu, 16, said: "I would be scared of the pain, but if the testing means that more students can be safe, I would do it if I have to."

He added that his parents felt the same way.

Dr Dale Lim, family physician at The Tenteram Clinic - one of the 196 clinics listed - said that the test is relatively painless, though there may be some slight discomfort during the procedure.

"It's a simple and convenient test to detect and treat the virus early - there's nothing to fear," he said.

Dr Raymond Ong, general practitioner at Intemedical 24 Hour Clinic in Ang Mo Kio, another designated clinic, urged parents of children who meet the testing criteria to have them tested.

He said: "It's important that any cases are picked up to prevent mass community spread. Such a spread would cause a longer lockdown, economic recession, and affect people's grandparents adversely... You're doing this for your country, your pocket and your loved ones at home as well."