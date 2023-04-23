Clinics reporting higher demand for flu jabs

SINGAPORE – Some clinics have been reporting an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated against influenza, continuing a trend observed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Edwin Chng, a medical director at Parkway Shenton, which has about 30 general practitioner (GP) clinics in Singapore, said the group saw the number of people who got the flu jab in 2022 double from that in 2021.

“There has been a 20 to 30 per cent increase in the number of people getting flu vaccinations in the past year,” said Dr Lim Lee Wei, a GP with Northeast Medical Group.

Raffles Medical, which has more than 50 clinics across the island, also reported an increase of between 20 per cent and 30 per cent in the number of people having flu jabs in the same period.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, demand for flu vaccines in Singapore spiked even though infections were low and Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

The Ministry of Health’s (MOH) National Population Health Survey 2021, which was released in December, showed that 18.7 per cent of people aged between 18 and 74 said they had a flu injection in the past 12 months, when the survey was taken. This is up from 13.1 per cent in 2017.

The survey, which is conducted annually, tracked the health and risk factors, and lifestyle practices of more than 8,000 Singapore residents between July 2020 and June 2021.