Monkeypox patients in stable condition to be transferred to dedicated isolation facility: MOH

SINGAPORE - All monkeypox cases who are clinically stable will be transferred to a dedicated monkeypox isolation facility from Monday (Aug 1).

The quarantine period for close contacts will now be cut to 14 days, followed by seven days of monitoring for symptoms via phone calls - down from up to 21 days of quarantine previously.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement on Monday, said: "These updated public health measures are in line with the latest local and international data, including that from the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

Public hospitals will assess whether the monkeypox cases are clinically stable.

Those deemed stable will be sent to the isolation facility with round the clock telemedicine support.

These cases will recover in the monkeypox isolation facility until they are non-infectious and fit for discharge, said MOH.

The MOH statement did not say where the dedicated isolation facility is located. The Straits Times has contacted MOH for details.

Monkeypox, MOH said, is typically a mild and self-limiting illness where the majority of patients recover within two to four weeks without requiring hospitalisation.

"Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals," it added.

Previously, all confirmed cases of monkeypox were isolated in hospitals until they are non-infectious.

However, MOH said last Friday (July 29), eight cases were sent to the isolation facility instead, as part of a pilot to transit monkeypox cases to recover in the community.

These cases are all currently in stable condition with mild symptoms,.

Meanwhile, cases assessed by the public hospitals to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals. "This allows hospitals to preserve their capacity for cases with more severe symptoms or complications."

As for the shortening of the quarantine period, MOH said monkeypox transmission requires close physical or prolonged contact, including face to face and skin to skin contact such as sexual contact, so "the risk to the general public remains low".