Chronic kidney disease on the rise in Singapore: NKF medical director

SINGAPORE - Mr Mohamed Sharil Sham used to enjoy playing soccer, running, and taking yearly trips overseas.

But these are now distant memories for the minibus driver. For even though he is only 37 years old, he has trouble standing up on his own - the result of end-stage chronic kidney disease.

"My legs are very, very weak... when I go up a kerb, I have to get someone to help me balance," Mr Sharil, who has been on dialysis for about a year and a half, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Jan 26).

Dr Behram Ali Khan, medical director of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), said that there has been a worrying increase in patients with chronic kidney disease here in recent years.

A person is said to have this condition when they have had kidney disease for more than three months, he said.

In Singapore, this is typically the result of hypertension, diabetes, or a combination of the two.

"Both of these conditions are very prevalent in Singapore," said Dr Behram, adding that based on several studies, about two out of three Singaporeans are at risk of developing chronic kidney disease in their lifetime.

"There's a continuous and progressive trend of more patients entering dialysis every year," he said, noting that the NKF has been seeing over 100 applications for admission every month, up from about 60 per month a few years ago.

Associate Professor Jimmy Teo, head and senior consultant at the Division of Nephrology in the National University Hospital's Department of Medicine, said he has also seen more patients referred for kidney disease in recent years.

Referring to the Singapore Renal Registry Annual Report 2019, which was published in mid-2021, Prof Teo pointed out that the number of patients on definitive dialysis here had almost doubled from 741 in 2010 to 1,202 in 2019.

"If you have the same number of doctors and nurses and facilities, you cannot cope with that. If it comes in a big wave, then that's when you have a big problem - which is essentially where we're at now, at the cusp, or seeing the early part of it," said Prof Teo.

Dr Behram said there are a number of factors that could lead to someone developing chronic kidney disease. These include genetic predispositions, being overweight, a sedentary lifestyle, diet, smoking, and old age.

Prof Teo said that Singapore's ageing population, combined with greater screening efforts, could be behind the rising number of patients in recent years.