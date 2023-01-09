Children, teens in S’pore more physically active than global average but still miss target: Study

SINGAPORE - Children and adolescents are not making full use of the spaces Singapore provides for physical activity and movement.

And though they are, on average, more active than their peers globally, more than half of them still fall short of hitting the recommended one hour of moderate to vigorous exercise per day, according to a newly published study.

A report by the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS) came to this conclusion after researchers analysed data on physical activity among children up to 18 years of age.

A total of 10 indicators were used, including participation in organised sports and active play.

Separate work groups compiled existing data for 57 countries – drawn from national surveys and large-scale studies, where possible, as well as scientific articles and reports – that was then reviewed by a global panel of experts.

Three local university academics and several representatives from the Health Promotion Board and Sport Singapore were also involved in the study.

The main data sources for Singapore included the National Sports Participation Survey and the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes cohort study, which were conducted before Covid-19.

The researchers took into account data released from July 2010 to July 2020 about children and adolescents up to 18 years of age in Singapore that could provide information about at least one of the 10 indicators.

The study, which was published in the Journal Of Exercise Science And Fitness in January, also looked at the role of family and peers in encouraging physical activity and wider societal support.

It is part of a larger project led by Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance, a Canadian non-profit organisation, which aims to promote healthier lifestyles among children and youth.

Singapore scored C- for overall physical activity – not quite meeting the global recommendation of at least 60 minutes on average of moderate to vigorous exercise per day.

The country was given an A+ for how well its community and environment supported physical activity, and a B for how much the Government promoted and implemented such opportunities.

In contrast, it got Bs and Cs for other aspects, like family support and sedentary behaviour.