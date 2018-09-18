Cheap, portable screening kit for multiple diseases in the works

SINGAPORE - Local researchers have created a device, about the size of a credit card, which can screen for up to four diseases at one go, including dengue, breast cancer and hand, foot and mouth disease.

The whole process would take an hour or less, and cost under $1.

The kit is especially useful in screening for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology said the device has performed as accurately as laboratory tests, but with an added advantage.

"While laboratory tests can detect one to two HPV strains, the kit is able to detect over 10 strains and has better coverage for each strain," said Assistant Professor Shao Huilin from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at NUS.

Cervical cancer, which can be prevented, is the 10th most common cancer for women in Singapore.

Researchers, who spent 1½ years developing the screening kit, are hoping to commercialise it in a year.



Called enVision, or enzyme-assisted nanocomplexes for visual identification of nucleic acids, the screening kit uses molecular agents which can detect disease-specific molecules.

Users put a drop of their tissue sample or bodily fluid into a small disc which then flows to another disc containing a molecular agent that changes colour from white to brown if a disease is detected, said Prof Shao, the principal investigator of the study.

She added that if the infection is more severe, the disc will turn to a darker shade of brown.

The screening kit has the potential to be two to four times faster than conventional laboratory tests, which cost around $100.

An initial study on 35 National University Hospital patients to check for HPV showed encouraging results.

The study, which was conducted from November last year to March, found that enVision has a 95 per cent accuracy rate, comparable with conventional laboratory tests.

"The screening kit works at room temperature and does not require heaters or special pumps, making it very portable," said Prof Shao.

Researchers are also working on a smartphone app that can analyse the test results to determine the severity of the infection.

She added that studies on more diseases comparing the accuracy of the screening kit with that of laboratory tests need to be done before the device can be commercialised.