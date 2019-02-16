Chas subsidies for about 7,700 people miscalculated due to IT error: MOH

SINGAPORE - About 7,700 people who applied for and renewed their Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards in September and October last year received inaccurate healthcare subsidies due to a computer system error.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said at a briefing on Saturday (Feb 16) that the computer system, administered by NCS, had miscalculated the means-test results of these 7,700 individuals.

This figure makes up about 17 per cent of people who made applications and renewals from Sept 18 to Oct 10 last year.

MOH said that the means-test and subsidy tiers for the affected individuals have been corrected by Saturday. Those affected are not required to take any action.

About 1,300 individuals received lower subsidies due to the error. This group will have the difference reimbursed to them, MOH said.

Another 6,400 individuals received higher subsidies but will not have to return the additional subsidies disbursed, the ministry added.

The means-test system calculates the healthcare subsidies that individuals are eligible for based on their income information. Healthcare subsidies are means-tested so that those from lower-income households will receive greater financial support.

MOH said that it first detected a discrepancy in the means-test results of a Chas card holder on Sept 24 last year.

The Chas processing team alerted NCS immediately, but the issue was initially attributed to intermittent network connection problems.

Between Oct 9 and Nov 2 last year, five more cases were detected. A more thorough investigation was launched.

In November, NCS traced the cause of the discrepancies to a software version issue on a server used by the means-test system. This happened when the system was migrated to another government data centre in September.

Hence, the means-test results were computed without the requisite income information, MOH said.

NCS also found that its deployment team had, in fact, fixed the software version issue earlier on Oct 10 last year, in response to an unrelated slow performance issue.

This prevented further cases of errors from happening, but failed to correct the means-test results generated from Sept 18 to Oct 10.

Since December, MOH has worked with NCS to establish the extent of the impact of the error.

It has also determined the correct subsidy tiers for each individual under the different services and schemes.

MOH said that its final assessment was completed on Jan 14.

The ministry will now work with grant scheme administrators and healthcare institutions to finalise the remedial actions plans, including how affected individuals are to be informed and reimbursed.

Service providers and scheme administrators will progressively inform affected individuals and arrange reimbursements where applicable, with this process to be completed by mid-March.

MOH said that NCS has acknowledged the error and has since tightened its system deployment processes.

Additional safeguards have been put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents, it said.

The ministry added that it takes a serious view of the incident and has worked with NCS on appropriate remedial measures.

It will also be working with NCS on measures to prevent such errors in the future.

Currently, Chas subsidises outpatient medical and dental treatments for lower-to middle-income citizen households and the Pioneer Generation, which refers to Singaporeans who were aged 16 and older in 1965.

At last year's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Chas will be expanded to all Singaporeans with chronic ailments to provide tiered benefits according to a patient’s income level. Details of the expanded Chas will be provided this year.