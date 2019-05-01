Changes to Chas dental subsidies from November

Dental subsidies under the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) will be tweaked later this year.

From Nov 1, about 500,000 Singaporeans who were born between 1950 and 1959 will qualify for Chas dental and medical subsidies under the Merdeka Generation Package.

These subsidies will be higher than those given to people who have been means-tested and hold the Blue or Orange Chas cards.

Dentists will also be able to offer patients the option of amalgam and the more expensive tooth-coloured fillings from November, with both qualifying for the same amount of subsidy.

While amalgam fillings currently qualify for a lower subsidy, the price of tooth-coloured fillings has decreased and is now only slightly higher than amalgam.

As such, dentists can recommend the best option for patients, rather than choosing the one with the higher subsidy. There will also be changes covering dentures.

Chas now subsidises treatment for up to two upper and two lower dentures every three years.

But this will change to one upper and one lower denture every three years, with no change in the amount subsidised.

This is because dentures usually last three to five years.

However, someone who loses an additional tooth can receive a subsidy to have it added to an existing denture.

The Ministry of Health said the tweaks are to align with changes in prices and practices.

Last year, a total of $64 million was given out for dental care under Chas, which gives patients government subsidies for treatments at private medical and dental clinics.