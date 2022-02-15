CGH launches first home-based prehabilitation program for cancer patients

SINGAPORE - Newly diagnosed cancer patients awaiting surgery can now do their pre-operation prehabilitation at home, thanks to a new programme by Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Prehabilitation is a process of care initiated before a patient receives cancer treatment or surgery. This is done in order to facilitate and optimise the patient's return to health following treatment.

After consultation with the surgeon, patients undergo frailty, functional, and mental wellness tests performed by a prehabilitation coordinator, who then draws up a personalised intervention plan that includes exercise prescriptions as well as advice relating to nutrition and mental wellness.

In the case of CGH's home-based programme, the hospital offers a one-stop solution in order to reduce the number of patient visits for pre-operation assessment and subsequently to allow patients to do their prehabilitation in the comfort of their homes.

This eliminates the need for patients to make multiple visits to the hospital as, typically, they are referred to various allied health practitioners by surgeons for prehabilitation, which may occur on different days, and takes time.

However, under the new framework, most patients will need only two appointments - one for the first consultation and the other before treatment starts.

According to clinical assistant professor Tay San San, chief of CGH's department of rehabilitation, prehabilition offers several benefits to patients undergoing surgery for cancer.

"Prehabilitation reduces the risk of post operative complications, re-admissions and dying and also improves the recovery of their daily function and fitness.

"In patients who need chemotherapy after their surgery, we have increased their ability to tolerate the side effects," said Dr Tay.

Started as a pilot study in January 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, 59 patients were enrolled over a period of 18 months.

The pilot was only open to patients who were suffering colorectal cancer.

As at mid-January this year, close to 200 patients have undergone CGH's home-based prehabilitation.