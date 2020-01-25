Catholic Church in S'pore exempts sick members from attending mass

The Catholic Church in Singapore is exempting its members who are unwell or showing flu-like symptoms from attending mass where crowds are present.

"It is not a sin to miss mass on Sundays or holy days of obligation if one is sick," read a post on Facebook group Catholic Life Singapore yesterday.

The post was accompanied by a letter from the Chancery of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore, which also reminded priests with flu-like symptoms to cover only essential duties that do not bring them into contact with the public.

The letter was issued following news on Thursday that the Wuhan virus has made its way to Singapore, with the first confirmed case.

The letter noted that holy communion is to be received only on the hand during this period.

"Holy communion from the chalice is to be suspended," the letter added, referring to a part of the rites where members of the congregation share a cup of wine.

The conditions are in place until the Archdiocesan Chancery provides an update, said the Facebook post.

It also urged members to pray for the swift healing of the afflicted and the containment of the virus.

The Wuhan virus broke out earlier this month in the Chinese city, after which it is named. It has spread to countries such as the United States, Japan and Thailand.

In China, 26 patients with the virus have died, with more than 880 cases confirmed to have been infected.