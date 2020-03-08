Catching the invisible criminal, Covid-19: How the police work on contact tracing

SINGAPORE - His brief was simple. Identify and find a passenger who had taken a taxi whose driver had Covid-19.

But all Senior Staff Sergeant Mohamad Shapie Saleh had to go on were that the passenger had alighted at Chai Chee Road and a blurred photo, obtained from a different police team, that gave him a rough idea of the man's attire.

Senior Staff Sgt Shapie spent around four hours scouring footage from over 40 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at five blocks in the area to find out where the passenger had gone.

"We needed to exercise patience and concentration," he said, adding that they had to scrutinise every single figure in the footage.

His work is but part of an extensive police operation that runs round the clock to assist the Ministry of Health (MOH) in contact tracing.

About 30 to 50 police officers are on contact-tracing duty on any given day, although police said numbers can be scaled quickly to 100 if the need arises.

The work is first undertaken by Health Ministry staff, who conduct detailed interviews with confirmed cases and identify close contacts within 24 hours of confirming the case.

But the police are tapped to further investigate the patient's whereabouts and activities, or to help when MOH staff cannot identify or locate a close contact. They also analyse data to find links between cases.

Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Lian Ghim Hua, the second deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said the challenge is to quickly locate close contacts to prevent further spread of the virus.

Officers also need to be patient and skilful in their interviews as they need to draw out information from people who often cannot recall their every movement from two weeks ago, he added. The work is highly resource-intensive.

"If you think about how much effort it takes for Senior Staff Sgt Shapie to look at CCTV cameras to hunt down one passenger... imagine how many passengers that taxi driver might have had," said SAC Lian.

Officers and analysts tasked with contact tracing work in shifts of four teams: a command team, which coordinates operations; an interview team, which speaks to patients and close contacts, an analysis team that reviews data; and a field team, which tracks down possible close contacts.

INTERVIEW TEAM

A key role of the interview team is to fill any gaps in a patient's activity map, which details their movements and the people they interacted with in the 14 days before their symptoms appeared and until they are isolated.

However, officers have encountered some unique challenges in trying to do so.

Like others in the interview team, Assistant Superintendent Johnny Lim had a tough time convincing others over the phone that he is a contact tracer. Some did not know that the police were doing contact tracing and were worried that he might be a scammer.

"It slows us down, but as much as possible, we try to convince them," he said, adding that he would refer sceptics to the CID hotline and ask them to verify his details with the head office. Where possible, he would go down to hospitals to meet patients in person.

People could also get irritated by the repeated questioning as contact tracers may have to contact them several times to verify facts.

"(Patients) have probably repeated the same story a few times to different people, so when my turn comes, they can get quite impatient that they have to repeat this again," he said.

"But when we explain to them the purpose of our job, they are usually very understanding."

ANALYSIS TEAM

Information is channelled back to police analysts, who examine the data using methods like word clouds and virtual maps that give perspective to the data.

The analysts then come up with different hypotheses on the potential sources of infection and try to verify each proposition against the facts.

This is a very fluid operation, said police analyst He Minghui.

Said Ms He: "As we gather more facts along the way, this hypothesis may change or even get thrown out of the window, or sometimes we have to go back to an earlier hypothesis to see whether there was something we missed out."

The work is extra challenging because of the nature of the "crime", said Ms He.

"This infection is like an invisible criminal - we don't know where it has happened or when it has happened," she said.

"It is unlike an actual crime where we know there's a victim, a culprit, how it happened and when it happened."

FIELD TEAM

Officers in the field team use their usual investigative methods to hunt down potential close contacts, trawling through surveillance footage and speaking to people on the ground to find individuals.

Sergeant Loh Seng Hong, who is with the Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre, has had to locate two moviegoers who were seated near a confirmed Covid-19 patient, Case 48, in a cinema.

By cross-referencing transaction records which showed when the seat tickets were bought, cinema staff had identified from surveillance footage two patrons likely to be the ones sought by the authorities.

But Sgt Loh did his own checks and realised that cinema staff had misidentified the individuals, as the time on the surveillance camera was five minutes ahead of the actual time. He then trawled through the footage again to identify the correct patrons.

He tracked the two individuals as they moved through the shopping mall after the movie by looking at the mall's surveillance footage.

"We look through a lot of CCTVs (in our daily job), so we've picked up the skills," said Sgt Loh, adding that they rely on tricks such as looking out for an individual's walking pattern.

A different team later contacted the two individuals using the information supplied by Sgt Loh and making further enquiries on the ground.

SAC Lian said officers are working longer hours during this period, but they recognise the importance of the work.

Said SAC Lian: "Our officers are therefore stepping forward to contribute, and they find it meaningful and worthwhile to apply their investigation expertise and experience to support contact tracing."