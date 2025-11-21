Career model for nurses in Singapore to be reviewed: Rahayu Mahzam

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The career model to help nurses reach the peak of clinical excellence will be reviewed, alongside efforts to improve their professional well-being, supervisory capabilities and professional development.

The Standing Committee for Nursing (SCN) under the Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with public healthcare clusters and the community care sector on these key priorities, said Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam.

“Under the SCN, we will also be looking at strengthening nursing capabilities, particularly in both the acute hospitals and community care sector, to empower clinical decision-making and autonomy for nurses,” said Ms Rahayu, who is also chairwoman of the committee.

Existing supervisory frameworks for nurse leaders will be enhanced to better support their needs “so that they can in turn better support the needs of other nurses on the ground”, she added.

SCN, now in its second term, was formed in 2023 to develop strategies to build a competent, resilient and future-ready nursing workforce to meet Singapore’s healthcare needs.

The nursing career model offers clearly defined, multi-track pathways for professional advancement.

After completing their initial qualifications, nurses can pursue specialisations and progress through four main career tracks: clinical, management, education and research.

This model, supported by institutions such as MOH and Workforce Singapore, facilitates continuous professional development and career mobility.

Ms Rahayu was speaking at the 19th Tan Chin Tuan Nursing Award for Enrolled Nurses, which was held at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Nov 21.

She presented the Tan Chin Tuan Nursing Award for Enrolled Nurses , the highest distinction in Singapore for the profession, to 12 nurses from public and community hospitals and community care service centres.

Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam (right) presenting an award to Ms Wong Yen Ming, a principal enrolled nurse from Sengkang General Hospital. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NURSES ASSOCIATION

Ms Wong Yen Ming, a principal enrolled nurse from Sengkang General Hospital, was named the champion.

“For me, nursing has always been about going beyond procedures. It is about listening, anticipating concerns and making patients feel safe and cared for, even in their most vulnerable moments,” said Ms Wong, who won a specially minted Florence Nightingale medallion, a challenge trophy and $3,500 cash.

She has established nuclear medicine services – a specialised field where radioactive substances are administered to patients.

Her research during the Covid-19 pandemic was published in international journals and even cited in clinical guidelines worldwide.

Ms Wong Yen Ming of Sengkang General Hospital has had her research during the Covid-19 pandemic published in international journals and even cited in clinical guidelines worldwide. PHOTO: SENGKANG GENERAL HOSPITAL

Ms Durga Devi Chandremorgan, a principal enrolled nurse from Alexandra Hospital, who was the first runner-up, received the Florence Nightingale medallion and $3,000 cash.

Ms Fatimah Abdul Rahman, a principal enrolled nurse from National University Hospital, was the second runner-up. She received the Florence Nightingale medallion and $2,500 cash.

The nine merit winners received $800 each.

“This year marks an extraordinary milestone of 140 years of nursing in Singapore. It is a legacy built on generations of nurses who have delivered care with unwavering compassion, resilience and professionalism,” said Ms Rahayu.

“Today, our nurses continue to carry this proud legacy forward, each making a meaningful difference to the health and well-being of our people, from the front lines of our healthcare institutions to the heart of our communities.”

Clarification note: The story has been updated to clarify what the definition of nuclear medicine services at the hospital is.