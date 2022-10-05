Cancer myths debunked: How early detection may lead to better outcomes

With cancer increasingly prevalent in our society today, it is quite likely you know someone with it or perhaps are going through it yourself. Naturally, a cancer diagnosis tends to trigger some sense of fear and uncertainty. After all, it’s natural for patients to think about finances and confront the issue of mortality.

But while it is a leading cause of death in Singapore, according to the Ministry of Health, cancer need not be something to be feared. In fact, survival rates are actually quite high for certain types of cancers, especially when detected early.

“Cancer incidence continues to increase worldwide and cancer screening is advocated to detect cancers when they are asymptomatic. Screening is typically for cancers that are common and have a much better survival outcome when detected early,” says Dr Melissa Teo, general and colorectal surgeon, Mount Elizabeth Novena and Gleneagles Hospitals.

She and doctors from IHH Singapore, the private healthcare group comprising Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth and Parkway East Hospitals as well as the Parkway Shenton group of clinics, answer common questions about cancer and screening.

Q. What sort of cancers can be treated if detected early?

Some common cancers in Singapore have high five-year survival rates. According to HealthHub, the five-year survival rate for the following cancers are:

87 per cent (prostate cancer)

81 per cent (breast cancer)

60 per cent (colorectal cancer)

Screening allows cancers to be detected in their early stages, when a person is asymptomatic, and this leads to better outcomes, including lower mortality, according to Dr Edwin Chng, medical director, Parkway Shenton.