Tanglin Trust School bus driver among 9 new Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah View cluster, now the largest active one

SINGAPORE - There were nine people added to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster on Friday (June 18), including a 64-year-old male Singaporean who is employed by KAL Transport as a school bus driver for Tanglin Trust School.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 65. It is now the largest open cluster, surpassing the Jem and Westgate cluster which has 63 cases.

The previous largest cluster, which originated in Changi Airport Terminal 3 and had 108 cases, has been closed as no cases have been linked to the cluster for 28 days, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said the school bus driver lives in the Bukit Merah area and frequently visited the food establishments there.

He developed a fever, cough and fatigue on Wednesday and sought medical treatment on Thursday at a general practitioner's clinic, where he took both an antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He was immediately isolated when his ART result came back positive. His PCR test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection as well, while his serology test result is pending.

The man received his first vaccine dose on April 2, and the second dose on April 30.

The 10 linked cases announced on Friday comprise five cases that have already been quarantined and five detected through surveillance.

There were also four unlinked cases and two imported cases confirmed on Friday, making a total of 16 new cases. These took Singapore's total to 62,382.

The unlinked cases include a 69-year-old male China national who is a resident at NTUC Health Senior Group Home in Bukit Merah View.

The retiree was tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday as part of the home's surveillance testing for residents, and his pooled test result came back positive on Thursday.

An individual test was administered on Thursday, and he developed a runny nose on the same day. His individual test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day as well. His serology test result is pending.

He received his first vaccine dose on May 11, and the second on June 1.

Both imported cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. They had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases were reported in the migrant workers' dormitories.

The weekly total number of community cases is 104 in the past week, up from 36 in the previous week. The number of unlinked cases has also risen to 19 in the past week, compared with nine cases in the week before.

There are currently 39 active clusters of infection, down from 41 on Thursday.

As at Friday night, 152 patients remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition in an intensive care unit, while 209 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

