Bukit Panjang transport hub emerges as new cluster

One of the three Covid-19 community cases announced yesterday was linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub.

In total, there were 277 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 49,375.

They included the three community cases, all of whom are work permit holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The figure was updated from five announced in the afternoon, as two cases were reclassified following contact tracing.

There were also two imported coronavirus cases yesterday.

Both were dependant's pass holders and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore from India on July 12. They were tested while serving their notice.

Migrant workers in dormitories made up the 272 remaining cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 11 cases two weeks ago to eight in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from the daily average of six cases two weeks ago to the daily average of four in the past week.

MOH also added several new locations to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious: Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang and the My Briyani House eatery there, Jem mall's Robinsons outlet, and the Gandhi Restaurant in Chander Road in Little India.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Update on cases

New cases: 277 Imported: 2 (2 dependant's pass holders)

n community: 3 (3 work permit holders)

n dormitories: 272 Active cases: 4,176 In hospitals: 157 (0 in ICU)

In community facilities: 4,019 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 45,157 Discharged yesterday: 157 TOTAL CASES: 49,375

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

With 157 cases discharged yesterday, 45,157 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 157 patients remain in hospital, while 4,019 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.