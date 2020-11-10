Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Bugis Street, Mustafa Centre, Jurong Point and Kitchener Complex were among new locations visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Bugis Street was visited on three separate occasions - between 8.15pm and 11pm on Nov 1, between 3.30pm and 6.55pm on Nov 3 and between 11.45am and 3.20pm on Nov 8.

Mustafa Centre was visited on Nov 3 between 12.10pm and 12.55pm, while Jurong Point was visited on Nov 5 between 1pm and 6.05pm.

A Burger King at Kitchener Complex was visited on Nov 4 between 4.30pm and 5pm.

A Kopitiam outlet in Jurong East was also visited on Nov 6 and Nov 8.

These were among six locations newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

MOH announced nine new Covid-19 patients here on Tuesday, of which one was a patient from the community. The sole community case was a 25-year-old Malaysian national who last worked as a cleaner on Nov 2, said MOH.

He developed symptoms a day later and sought medical treatment at a General Practitioner clinic, where he was tested for Covid-19 under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above.

This case is currently unlinked.

Of the nine cases, seven were imported, said the ministry.

They comprised one Singaporean, one permanent resident, two work permit holders, one dependant's pass holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

The Singaporean is a 57-year-old man who returned from Uzbekistan, while the permanent resident is a 45-year-old man who returned from Indonesia.

Another two imported cases are Indonesian nationals employed in Singapore. The two work permit holders returned from Indonesia on Nov 9.

The dependent's pass holder is a 32-year-old Indian national who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining imported cases were two short-term visit pass holders who arrived from the United States and United Kingdom on Nov 8.

The 46-year-old man from the US is on a work project in Singapore, while the 64-year-old man from the United Kingdom is married to a Singaporean.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

A migrant worker living in a dormitory made up the remaining case of nine new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,073.

He was detected through routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

His serological test result came back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week. Both cases are currently unlinked.

With four cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,970 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 20 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.