SINGAPORE - Bubble tea chains are brewing up plans to reformulate their offerings that are highest in sugar and saturated fat, to avoid an advertising ban on such drinks when a new nutrition labelling scheme for freshly made beverages kick in by end-2023.

Three out of five operators that The Straits Times spoke to - Heytea, Milksha and Playmade - said they are likely to tweak the recipes of drinks with high levels of sugar and saturated fat.