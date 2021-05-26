Breathe easier and guard yourself against airborne contaminants with this KN95 respirator mask

In the past year, donning a mask has become second nature to all of us – slipping one on before leaving the house is now like slipping on a pair of shoes. New evidence has shown that various Covid-19 strains can spread through aerosols, and as such the Ministry of Health has advised on using masks with good filtration capability. These include reusable cloth masks with at least two layers of fabric (such as the ones distributed by the government with a bacterial filtration efficiency of at least 95 per cent) or disposable surgical masks.

The thing is about the average face covering or surgical mask, though, is that it may not be that effective to protect us from airborne particles and contaminants all around us due to the poor seal. And this is where 3M’s new KN95 disposable respirator, the 3M™ Particulate Respirator 9513 comes in.

Four-layer protection against pollutants

The 3M Particulate Respirator 9513 respirator utilises non-woven fibres to enhance the capture of airborne particles. It has four layers – a soft inner layer that lies nearest to the face, two layers of electrostatic filters, before it finishes off with an outer layer.



3M’s new KN95 disposable respirator, the 3M Particulate Respirator 9513 is made with four-layer 3D design that filters dust and other particles, while allowing for easy breathing. PHOTO: 3M



The electrostatic filter layers are made from 3M’s proprietary filter media – 3M™ Advanced Electrostatic Media – which filters out at least 95 per cent of airborne particulates and fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). These include tiny particles in the air, such as dirt, dust, sand, vehicle exhaust particles, and allergens like pollen and mites.

The differences between a respirator and a mask

Surgical facial masks are designed to block large-particle droplets in the form of splashes, sprays and splatter that may contain germs. They are effective when it comes to preventing your own saliva and respiratory secretions from reaching others, not so much from protecting you from what may be transmitted through the air in smaller particles, because of its loose fit around the face and the lack of a filter. In other words, surgical masks are better at protecting the people around you (and hence should be worn) than protecting you from what is floating in the air around you.

3M’s KN95 respirator, when worn properly (according to provided instructions), forms a tight seal around the face with no gaps at all. So all the air that reaches your nose and mouth has to be filtered through the respirator, which helps to elevate your protection level when it comes to pollutants.

In other words, a mask is good at keeping things in, while a respirator works to keep things both in and out.

Go about your daily tasks in comfort

The 3M™ Particulate Respirator 9513 is designed for comfort, convenience and breathability. It folds flat for easy transport and storage and comes with sidebands, a hook and a noseclip.

In addition, a foam padding across the bridge of the nose makes it comfortable to use and at the same time provide a better seal at the nose bridge area, while the hook holds the sidebands – and hence the respirator – securely in place behind your head. This means it does not have to hook onto your ears, making it easy to wear even for long hours.

Once the respirator is on the face, with the noseclip moulded to the shape of your nose and the sidebands hooked at the back of your head, cover the respirator with both hands and breathe in quickly. Once there is no air leaking in at the sides of your face, you will know that the tight seal has been achieved. With this, you can go about your day with peace of mind.

Whether you are commuting in heavy traffic, moving through crowded locations, enduring seasonal haze – which usually occurs in Singapore from July to September – or enjoying the sight of flowers bursting into bloom all around you, the 3M Particulate Respirator 9513 will ensure that you can complete your daily tasks comfortably.

