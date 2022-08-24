Stronger muscles and joints: How to build strength and boost your mobility

Walking briskly seems easy to people who are physically mobile, but this simple act is not always a cakewalk to everyone, especially when knee joints and leg muscles are weakened.
As you age, it is natural to experience wear and tear of your joint cartilage or the tissue that cushions the joints. Loss of muscle mass is also natural. Since walking comfortably is fundamental to living well in the years ahead, it is never too early to learn how to take better care of your body.
Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Dr Tomohiro Rogi (PhD), shares some tips on how you can support your muscle and joint health.
Q: Why is it important to take care of your muscle and joint health, especially from the age of 40?
On average, muscle mass decreases by 40 per cent from the age of 20 to 80. In addition, we will experience wear and tear of joint cartilage as the years go by. Structural cartilage components such as glucosamine and chondroitin also decrease with age.
A weakening of leg muscles and knee joints can lead to a slower walking speed, so it is important to support your muscle and joint health early.
Q: What are the signs that suggest poor or declining muscle and joint health?
Some of the signs include:
- Falling behind when walking with others
- Difficulty in walking up and down steps
- Fear of losing balance due to weakness in legs
- Joint stiffness or discomfort in the morning
- Struggling to stand up after sitting for long
Q: How can you improve your diet to build muscle and joint strength?
Foods from the Mediterranean diet like fish, nuts and olive oil can help to fight inflammation that affects muscles and joints. Beneficial nutrients found in these foods are omega-3 fatty acids, essential vitamins, healthy fat and fibre. It is helpful to consume more:
-
Fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, tuna, sardines and anchovies.
- Nuts and seeds that are rich in monounsaturated fat and vitamin B6 such as walnuts, almonds and pistachios.
-
Fruits and vegetables that are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C and vitamin K. Those with darker or more brilliant colours signal more antioxidants such as blueberries, cherries and spinach. Citrus fruits like oranges are known for their high vitamin C content. Vegetables such as broccoli, lettuce, and cabbage are good sources of vitamin K.
- Olive oil that is rich in monounsaturated fat.
-
Beans that are rich in fibre and phytonutrients to help reduce inflammation, and high in protein to support muscle health. Examples include small red beans and red kidney beans.
- Whole grains that are rich in fibre such as oatmeal, brown rice, and quinoa.
Q: What kind of physical activities are good for seniors who experience joint discomfort?
Low-impact activities are ideal for people in this age group, especially those who suffer from arthritis.
Water aerobics, for instance, makes use of water resistance during the workout to help build muscle. Being buoyant in water lessens the impact on joints too. Other options are tai chi, for its calming and low-impact movements, and strength training with light dumbbells to target major muscle groups.
Daily stretching can improve range of motion and joint function. Start with simple stretches before getting out of bed in the morning.
Q: What is Suntory Locomore and why is it ideal to add it to your health regime?
Suntory Locomore, which is imported from Japan, is a muscle and joint health supplement. Though new in Singapore, it is the top glucosamine brand in Japan and has already sold over 10 million bottles.
Each mini tablet measures 9mm by 6mm, and a daily dosage of six tablets at any time is recommended to help support muscle and joint health.
Results based on a study of how a supplement with glucosamine improves locomotor functions in subjects with knee pain, show that regular consumption of the supplement may help to relieve joint discomfort in eight weeks and improve walking speed in 16 weeks.
