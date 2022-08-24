Stronger muscles and joints: How to build strength and boost your mobility

Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Dr Tomohiro Rogi (PhD), shares some tips on how you can support your muscle and joint health.

Q: Why is it important to take care of your muscle and joint health, especially from the age of 40?

On average, muscle mass decreases by 40 per cent from the age of 20 to 80. In addition, we will experience wear and tear of joint cartilage as the years go by. Structural cartilage components such as glucosamine and chondroitin also decrease with age.

A weakening of leg muscles and knee joints can lead to a slower walking speed, so it is important to support your muscle and joint health early.